One Glow Stick. Total Darkness. Can You Survive the Blackout at 13th Floor Jacksonville?

13th Floor Haunted House is counting down the days until Halloween by bringing back a fan favorite event for TWO DAYS ONLY:

The Halfway to Halloween: Blackout Event is back May 29-30 where attendees get to travel through the attraction of total darkness with only ONE glow stick.

You want to stay hidden though because if the monsters see you, they may steal your glow stick and leave you to finish in complete darkness!

Other than a pitch black haunted experience, this year’s Halfway to Halloween: Blackout has many features:

Dozens of Live Performers

Return of the Dead Zombie Shoot

Mini Escape Games

Axe Throwing

Tickets are limited and will sell fast so sign up for early access so you don’t miss when tickets go on sale!