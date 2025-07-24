Entertainment

Over 70% Of Millennial And Gen Z Workers Feel Burnt Out

By Dex & Barbie T
(Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Ciano // Stacker // Shutterstock/Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Ciano // Stacker // Shutterstock)
If you’ve been feeling mentally drained at work, you’re not alone. A new survey says burnout is booming—especially for younger workers.

According to a new report from Seramount Inc., nearly 7 in 10 U.S. employees are showing signs of burnout. That includes feeling exhausted, unmotivated, or just plain done with everything.

Here’s the breakdown by generation:

  • 77% of millennials said they feel burnt out
  • 72% of Gen Z said the same
  • 62% of Gen X
  • And only 38% of boomers (because they’re either chill… or already retired)

And when it comes to feeling supported with mental health?

  • 68% of Gen Z say they don’t feel like their workplace cares
  • 61% of millennials agree
  • Even 45% of boomers feel that way

What’s wild is, even senior managers and middle managers are exhausted. Around 80% of managers said they’re burned out — compared to just 18% of executives.

So yeah… if your job has you staring at the wall wondering if this is all there is — you’re in very burnt out company.

