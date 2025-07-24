Over 70% Of Millennial And Gen Z Workers Feel Burnt Out

If you’ve been feeling mentally drained at work, you’re not alone. A new survey says burnout is booming—especially for younger workers.

According to a new report from Seramount Inc., nearly 7 in 10 U.S. employees are showing signs of burnout. That includes feeling exhausted, unmotivated, or just plain done with everything.

Here’s the breakdown by generation:

77% of millennials said they feel burnt out

72% of Gen Z said the same

62% of Gen X

And only 38% of boomers (because they’re either chill… or already retired)

And when it comes to feeling supported with mental health?

68% of Gen Z say they don’t feel like their workplace cares

61% of millennials agree

Even 45% of boomers feel that way

What’s wild is, even senior managers and middle managers are exhausted. Around 80% of managers said they’re burned out — compared to just 18% of executives.

So yeah… if your job has you staring at the wall wondering if this is all there is — you’re in very burnt out company.