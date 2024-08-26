The perfect age to go on an adventure is...

42 is the perfect age to embark on an adventure, with over one-third of Americans (36%) saying they have an increased sense of adventure as they’ve grown older.

The majority of respondents (83%) agreed that you can be adventurous at any stage of life.

In fact, the average respondent fantasizes about going on an adventure four times every day, but only 10% felt they could be adventurous in their current life on any given day.

Interestingly, the data showed that respondents take fewer adventures as they get older, but the number of trips they take is still significant. The majority of baby boomers, Gen Xers, and millennials take four to five trips per year.

When asked how they’d define “an adventure,” most described it as anything outside of their daily routine and an experience that makes them appreciate life more. The top three things that stir adventurous urges are a dose of warm weather, seeing the same mundane surroundings every day and seeing friends and family go on trip.