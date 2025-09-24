Sammy Hagar has ANOTHER supergroup that 80’s and 90’s rock fans aren’t ready for

The Red Rocker himself, Sammy Hagar, is cooking up something seriously massive. Just when you thought you had a handle on the landscape of rock and roll, Hagar goes and drops a bombshell that promises to shake things up. We’re talking about a new supergroup, a collective of legendary talent that sounds like it was dreamt up in the wildest fantasies of a of an 80s/90s rock fan. Details are just starting to emerge, but trust me, this is one project you’ll want to keep an eye (and ear) on.

Sammy Hagar is no stranger to supergroups. After his iconic runs with Van Halen and Montrose, he’s consistently surrounded himself with top-tier talent. Think about his work with Chickenfoot, alongside Joe Satriani, Chad Smith, and Michael Anthony – a powerhouse quartet that delivered some serious rock.

Then there’s The Circle, his current project with Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson, which continues to tour and release new music, celebrating the entire spectrum of Hagar’s career.

He clearly knows how to pick ‘em, making this new, mysterious venture all the more exciting.

This time, Hagar is teaming up with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Nickelback front-man Chad Kroeger. Hagar posted a video on Instagram with Lee and Kroeger, teasing “Musical chemistry with Chad and Tommy”.

Tommy Lee’s wild energy, Chad Kroeger’s distinctive vocals and songwriting, and Hagar’s legendary stage presence? This is a recipe for something truly explosive. It’s almost enough to make you daydream about the ultimate impossible supergroup...

Imagine if you would, Hagar and his newfound buddy David Lee Roth, trading vocals, finally putting aside decades of rivalry for one epic, earth-shattering collaboration. We could put Richie Sambora & Joe Perry on guitars, John McVie on the bass, and Stewart Copeland on the drums.

We could call the supergroup: Irreconcilable Differences

A fan can dream, right? But until then, this new Hagar-Lee-Kroeger project will more than satisfy!

