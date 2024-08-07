SOLVED: The ideal amount of cream cheese for your bagel

How much cream cheese is necessary for the ideal bagel experience?

In a survey of nine bagel shops around the United States, pros are slathering on an average of 0.62 ounces of cream cheese per ounce of bagel. That’s roughly 6 tablespoons on an average-sized bagel served sandwich-style. But there are differences across bagel styles and regions.

New York-style bagel shops tend to follow a heavier ratio of cream cheese to bagel, at 0.67-to-1, slathering on about 4 ounces per bagel — that’s one-quarter of a pound.

One bagel shop in California’s Bay Area slaps 3 ounces of cream cheese on its 4.4-ounce bagels.