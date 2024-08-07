Entertainment

SOLVED: The ideal amount of cream cheese for your bagel

By Toni Foxx

Bagels

By Toni Foxx

How much cream cheese is necessary for the ideal bagel experience?

In a survey of nine bagel shops around the United States, pros are slathering on an average of 0.62 ounces of cream cheese per ounce of bagel. That’s roughly 6 tablespoons on an average-sized bagel served sandwich-style. But there are differences across bagel styles and regions.

New York-style bagel shops tend to follow a heavier ratio of cream cheese to bagel, at 0.67-to-1, slathering on about 4 ounces per bagel — that’s one-quarter of a pound.

One bagel shop in California’s Bay Area slaps 3 ounces of cream cheese on its 4.4-ounce bagels.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!