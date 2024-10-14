Entertainment

Watch Stevie Nicks give an amazing performance on ‘SNL’ for the first time in over 40 years

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks: The singer-songwriter canceled her show in Grand Rapids on Tuesday due to an illness in the band. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN)

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

The last time Stevie Nicks graced the sound stage at Saturday Night Live, Ronald Reagan was still president, the series finale of M*A*S*H became the most watched TV event ever, and the internet had literally just been born 😳

All of that changed this past Saturday night!

Stevie Nicks Sings Landslide for Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang

Ariana Grande hosts with musical guest Stevie Nicks THIS SATURDAY!

Posted by Saturday Night Live on Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Queen of Classic Rock was dressed head-to-toe in her usual all-black fashion. She opened the appearance with a strong performance of her new song “The Lighthouse”.

Nicks followed that up with an intense rendition of her iconic hit inspired by Tom Petty and his ex-wife Jane - “Edge of Seventeen” - from her legendary debut solo album, Bella Donna. Check out the performance below!

While the song originally peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the performance is sure to spike downloads and streams over the next few weeks.

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

