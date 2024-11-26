Entertainment

“Sweet Child o’ Mine” is even sweeter on the bagpipes

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
@piper.ally on TikTok
For years Axl Rose has stalked stages wearing a kilt. Despite being a red-blooded American from the heartland of Indiana, Rose has always appreciated his Irish, Scottish, and German heritage.

That’s why when a fan of Guns N’ Roses posted this amazing cover of one of their defining tracks, we figured Axl had to appreciate the arrangement.

@piper.ally

I’m so glad I put in the time arranging this!! It wasn’t particularly easy haha #bagpipes #bagpiper #gunsnroses #sweetchildofmine #allythepiper #piperally #guitarsolo

♬ original sound - Ally the Piper

The cover is going viral just as “Sweet Child o’ Mine” surpassed a major milestone on the streaming platform Spotify back in the summer.

Meanwhile, the TikTok account belongs to Ally The Piper. She is a pro with the bag, and covers all kind of tracks from classic rock legends...like this one from Ozzy!

@piper.ally

Bagpipes and metal 🔥 thank you Bethlehem, PA for an amazing show last night! #bagpipes #bagpiper #crazytrain #allythepiper #piperally

♬ original sound - Ally the Piper

...or this solo from Freebird, which she destroys!

Ally is currently prepping a nation-wide tour that doesn’t have any Florida dates, but does have a few close to the state. Tap this link if you’re interested in grabbing some tickets to a show!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

