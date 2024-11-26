“Sweet Child o’ Mine” is even sweeter on the bagpipes

For years Axl Rose has stalked stages wearing a kilt. Despite being a red-blooded American from the heartland of Indiana, Rose has always appreciated his Irish, Scottish, and German heritage.
That’s why when a fan of Guns N’ Roses posted this amazing cover of one of their defining tracks, we figured Axl had to appreciate the arrangement.
@piper.ally
I’m so glad I put in the time arranging this!! It wasn’t particularly easy haha #bagpipes #bagpiper #gunsnroses #sweetchildofmine #allythepiper #piperally #guitarsolo♬ original sound - Ally the Piper
The cover is going viral just as “Sweet Child o’ Mine” surpassed a major milestone on the streaming platform Spotify back in the summer.
Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine passes one billion Spotify streams https://t.co/jMOk8W4YTD pic.twitter.com/7x4puCRahz— Kerrang! (@KerrangMagazine) August 10, 2021
Meanwhile, the TikTok account belongs to Ally The Piper. She is a pro with the bag, and covers all kind of tracks from classic rock legends...like this one from Ozzy!
@piper.ally
Bagpipes and metal 🔥 thank you Bethlehem, PA for an amazing show last night! #bagpipes #bagpiper #crazytrain #allythepiper #piperally♬ original sound - Ally the Piper
...or this solo from Freebird, which she destroys!
@piper.ally
Replying to @Samantha McSas you get what you ask for #freebird #allythepiper #jacqueszewhipper #bagpipes♬ original sound - Ally the Piper
Ally is currently prepping a nation-wide tour that doesn’t have any Florida dates, but does have a few close to the state. Tap this link if you’re interested in grabbing some tickets to a show!
©2024 Cox Media Group