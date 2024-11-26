“Sweet Child o’ Mine” is even sweeter on the bagpipes

For years Axl Rose has stalked stages wearing a kilt. Despite being a red-blooded American from the heartland of Indiana, Rose has always appreciated his Irish, Scottish, and German heritage.

That’s why when a fan of Guns N’ Roses posted this amazing cover of one of their defining tracks, we figured Axl had to appreciate the arrangement.

The cover is going viral just as “Sweet Child o’ Mine” surpassed a major milestone on the streaming platform Spotify back in the summer.

Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine passes one billion Spotify streams https://t.co/jMOk8W4YTD pic.twitter.com/7x4puCRahz — Kerrang! (@KerrangMagazine) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the TikTok account belongs to Ally The Piper. She is a pro with the bag, and covers all kind of tracks from classic rock legends...like this one from Ozzy!

...or this solo from Freebird, which she destroys!

Ally is currently prepping a nation-wide tour that doesn’t have any Florida dates, but does have a few close to the state. Tap this link if you’re interested in grabbing some tickets to a show!

