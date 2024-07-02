TAKE A GUESS: Americans Favorite & Least Favorite Veggies

So it turns our American’s LOVE corn but HATE Asparagus! Also are we confirming Potatoes are VEGETABLES?! If so. our Moms LIED TO US ALL OUR CHILDHOOD!
Here’s a look at the top 10 most popular vegetables among Americans:
Corn 91%
Potatoes 91%
Carrots 89%
Tomatoes 89%
Onion 87%
Green beans 87%
Cucumbers 86%
Broccoli 85%
Cabbage 84%
Peas 83%
And the most hated vegetables:
Turnip 27%
Beets 26%
Radish 23%
Brussels sprouts 21%
Artichoke 20%
Eggplant 20%
Butternut squash 20%
Zucchini 18%
Mushroom 18%
Asparagus 16%
One in four survey respondents say they’ve actually never eaten a vegetable. And of those who do eat vegetables, the average person only includes veggies in a third of their meals.
As for why respondents say they don’t eat vegetables, a quarter say their produce rots before they can eat it, and the same number feels vegetables are too expensive to buy. Another 22% find veggie take too long to prepare, and 20% aren’t sure how to cook them properly.