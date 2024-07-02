Entertainment

TAKE A GUESS: Americans Favorite & Least Favorite Veggies

By Dex & Barbie T

Recalled: Several products of frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables have been voluntarily recalled. (FDA)

So it turns our American’s LOVE corn but HATE Asparagus! Also are we confirming Potatoes are VEGETABLES?! If so. our Moms LIED TO US ALL OUR CHILDHOOD!

Here’s a look at the top 10 most popular vegetables among Americans:

Corn                              91%

Potatoes                        91%

Carrots                          89%

Tomatoes                      89%

Onion                            87%

Green beans                 87%

Cucumbers                   86%

Broccoli                         85%

Cabbage                        84%

Peas                               83%

And the most hated vegetables:

Turnip                            27%

Beets                             26%

Radish                           23%

Brussels sprouts           21%

Artichoke                      20%

Eggplant                       20%

Butternut squash          20%

Zucchini                        18%

Mushroom                     18%

Asparagus                     16%

One in four survey respondents say they’ve actually never eaten a vegetable. And of those who do eat vegetables, the average person only includes veggies in a third of their meals.

As for why respondents say they don’t eat vegetables, a quarter say their produce rots before they can eat it, and the same number feels vegetables are too expensive to buy. Another 22% find veggie take too long to prepare, and 20% aren’t sure how to cook them properly.

