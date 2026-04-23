Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny top Spotify's first all-time most streamed artists list

NEW YORK — It's her, hi! Taylor Swift has topped Spotify's first ever list of the most streamed artists of all time, published Thursday morning.

She's followed by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. That comes as no surprise: In 2025 the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was named the streaming giant's most played artist of the year for a fourth time, dethroning Swift.

It's a been bit of a cat-and-mouse game for the two: She claimed the top spot the previous two years; he did the same from 2020 to 2023.

Drake is Spotify's third most streamed artist of all time, followed by The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Kanye West, Travis Scott, BTS, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, J Balvin, Rihanna, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Future and Juice WRLD, in that order.

Spotify did not provide insight into its data collection methodology when asked about it by The Associated Press.

In addition to naming its most streamed artists globally, Spotify compiled its most streamed albums, songs, podcasts and audiobooks to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Streaming accounts for most of the money generated by the music industry — 82% in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Spotify, a Sweden-based company founded in April 2006, is the largest platform of all. It accounts for over 31% of the total market share, with a reported 751 million users and 290 million subscribers in more than 184 markets.

Spotify's most streamed albums of all time

1. Bad Bunny's “Un Verano Sin Ti”

2. The Weeknd's “Starboy”

3. Ed Sheeran's “÷ (Deluxe)”

4. Olivia Rodrigo's “SOUR”

5. The Weeknd's “After Hours”

6. SZA's “SOS”

7. Post Malone's “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

8. Taylor Swift's “Lover”

9. Arctic Monkeys' “AM”

10. Billie Eilish's “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

11. Dua Lipa's “Future Nostalgia”

12. Post Malone's “Beerbongs & Bentleys”

13. XXXTENTACION's “?”

14. Karol G's “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)”

15. Bad Bunny's “YHLQMDLG”

16. Bruno Mars' “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”

17. Drake's “Views”

18. Taylor Swift's “Midnights”

19. Drake's “Scorpion”

20. The Weeknd's “Beauty Behind The Madness”

Spotify's most streamed songs of all time

1. The Weeknd's “Blinding Lights”

2. Ed Sheeran's “Shape of You”

3. The Neighbourhood's “Sweater Weather”

4. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk's “Starboy”

5. Harry Styles' “As It Was”

6. Lewis Capaldi's “Someone You Loved”

7. Post Malone and Swae Lee's “Sunflower — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

8. Drake ft. Wizkid and Kyla's “One Dance”

9. Ed Sheeran's “Perfect”

10. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's “Stay”

11. Imagine Dragons' “Believer”

12. Arctic Monkeys' “I Wanna Be Yours”

13. Glass Animals' “Heat Waves”

14. Billie Eilish and Khalid's “Lovely”

15. Coldplay's “Yellow”

16. Lord Huron's “The Night We Met”

17. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey's “Closer”

18. Billie Eilish's “Birds of a Feather”

19. Vance Joy's “Riptide”

20. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' “Die With A Smile”

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