These Are 2024′s Top Trending Halloween Costumes

Google’s annual “Frightgeist” list highlights 25 costume ideas the tech giant says are “trending” in the build-up to Halloween. The list, based on comparisons of year-on-year search data from September, is also something of a who’s who of pop culture in 2024.

Here are this year’s top 25 trending costumes :

Shrunken Head Bob, from “Beetlejuice”

Raygun

Catnap

Delores, from “Beetlejuice”

Pomni, from “The Amazing Digital Circus”

Envy, from “Inside Out”

Red, from “Descendants”

Dr. Doom

Sabrina Carpenter

Lady Deadpool

Chipotle burrito

Anger, from “Inside Out”

Disgust, from “Inside Out”

Wolverine

Anxiety, from “Inside Out”

Delia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”

Gambit

Dune

Minion

Shadow the Hedgehog

Joy, from “Inside Out”

Peely, from “Fortnite”

Lydia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”

Soulja Boy

Godzilla

https://frightgeist.withgoogle.com/