Entertainment

These Are 2024′s Top Trending Halloween Costumes

By Dex & Barbie T

WPXI Halloween 2023 A look at the spooky, funny and creative costumes,

By Dex & Barbie T

Google’s annual “Frightgeist” list highlights 25 costume ideas the tech giant says are “trending” in the build-up to Halloween. The list, based on comparisons of year-on-year search data from September, is also something of a who’s who of pop culture in 2024.

Here are this year’s top 25 trending costumes:

Shrunken Head Bob, from “Beetlejuice”

Raygun

Catnap

Delores, from “Beetlejuice”

Pomni, from “The Amazing Digital Circus”

Envy, from “Inside Out”

Red, from “Descendants”

Dr. Doom

Sabrina Carpenter

Lady Deadpool

Chipotle burrito

Anger, from “Inside Out”

Disgust, from “Inside Out”

Wolverine

Anxiety, from “Inside Out”

Delia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”

Gambit

Dune

Minion

Shadow the Hedgehog

Joy, from “Inside Out”

Peely, from “Fortnite”

Lydia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”

Soulja Boy

Godzilla

https://frightgeist.withgoogle.com/

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!