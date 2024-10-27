These Are 2024′s Top Trending Halloween Costumes

Google’s annual “Frightgeist” list highlights 25 costume ideas the tech giant says are “trending” in the build-up to Halloween. The list, based on comparisons of year-on-year search data from September, is also something of a who’s who of pop culture in 2024.
Here are this year’s top 25 trending costumes:
Shrunken Head Bob, from “Beetlejuice”
Raygun
Catnap
Delores, from “Beetlejuice”
Pomni, from “The Amazing Digital Circus”
Envy, from “Inside Out”
Red, from “Descendants”
Dr. Doom
Sabrina Carpenter
Lady Deadpool
Chipotle burrito
Anger, from “Inside Out”
Disgust, from “Inside Out”
Wolverine
Anxiety, from “Inside Out”
Delia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”
Gambit
Dune
Minion
Shadow the Hedgehog
Joy, from “Inside Out”
Peely, from “Fortnite”
Lydia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”
Soulja Boy
Godzilla