These are the most and least fun states in the US...FL is fun!

These states were ranked as the most and least fun states in the U.S., according to a WalletHub survey. Surprise, surprise Florida is NUMBER 1!
After calculating the results based on weather, restaurants, nightlife and accessibility, these were found to be the top 10 most fun states in America:
- Florida
- California
- Nevada
- New York
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Texas
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
The bottom 10 states included:
41. North Dakota
42. Kentucky
43. New Hampshire
44. Connecticut
45. Vermont
46. Arkansas
47. Rhode Island
48. Delaware
49. Mississippi
50. West Virginia