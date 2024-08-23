Entertainment

These are the most and least fun states in the US...FL is fun!

Central Florida teachers receive a special surprise from Walt Disney World Disney welcomed Central Florida teachers back to school with an extra sprinkle of magic and a visit from pals Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and Pluto. (Walt Disney World /Walt Disney World)

These states were ranked as the most and least fun states in the U.S., according to a WalletHub survey. Surprise, surprise Florida is NUMBER 1!

After calculating the results based on weather, restaurants, nightlife and accessibility, these were found to be the top 10 most fun states in America:

  • Florida
  • California
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Texas
  • Washington
  • Minnesota
  • Louisiana

The bottom 10 states included:

41. North Dakota

42. Kentucky

43. New Hampshire

44. Connecticut

45. Vermont

46. Arkansas

47. Rhode Island

48. Delaware

49. Mississippi

50. West Virginia

Source: WalletHub
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!