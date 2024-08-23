These are the most and least fun states in the US...FL is fun!

These states were ranked as the most and least fun states in the U.S., according to a WalletHub survey. Surprise, surprise Florida is NUMBER 1!

After calculating the results based on weather, restaurants, nightlife and accessibility, these were found to be the top 10 most fun states in America:

Florida

California

Nevada

New York

Colorado

Illinois

Texas

Washington

Minnesota

Louisiana

The bottom 10 states included:

41. North Dakota

42. Kentucky

43. New Hampshire

44. Connecticut

45. Vermont

46. Arkansas

47. Rhode Island

48. Delaware

49. Mississippi

50. West Virginia