Tik Tok is obsessed with “fridgescaping”

Here’s another thing that proves some people just have way too much time on their hands: Have you seen TikTok’s “fridgescaping” trend?

Fridgescaping is like landscaping, but inside your refrigerator. Basically, make it look as aesthetically pleasing as possible.

On a basic level, it might just mean organizing everything so it looks good. The term isn’t actually new. It dates back to a blog post from 2011. Back then, it was just about using cute containers and making sure everything had its place.

But in 2024, it’s been taken to a whole new level. People are literally decorating the inside of their fridge with things like flowers, wicker baskets, and tiny picture frames with framed art.

The trend took off in June after an influencer did a “Bridgerton” inspired version and called it “Fridgerton”.





I seriously don’t get it. I mean, if you have one of those high tech, transparent glass door refrigerators... ok, maybe you do this, although WHY would you ever put PICTURES inside your fridge?

But hey... if you’ve got nothing to do this weekend and hate the Olympics, there ya go.