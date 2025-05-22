Entertainment

Tom Cruise eats popcorn like a maniac and the internet is losing it

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
France Cannes 2025 Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Red Carpet Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP) (Lewis Joly/Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)
Tom Cruise: action hero, daredevil, a man who laughs in the face of death-defying stunts.

You’d think a guy who can hang off the side of a plane could handle a simple bag of movie popcorn like a normal human being, right? Wrong.

So very, very wrong.

Apparently, Tom Cruise attacks a bucket of popcorn with the same laser-focused intensity he brings to saving the world, and the internet has collectively decided it’s both bizarre and deeply hilarious.

The whole thing blew up after Cruise was spotted at a recent event where people noticed something... peculiar about his snacking style. He wasn’t just mindlessly shoveling handfuls into his mouth like the rest of us peasants. Oh no. Tom Cruise, according to these reports eats popcorn as intensely as he does everything else...

Tom Cruise attacks that popcorn like it owes him back-end points on a movie. He’s a man possessed - each kernel a tiny little stunt to be conquered. You almost kind of expect him to repel into his bucket.

Later in the day, the story had gotten so much attention, The Pat McAfee show had to address it as long as they had Tom on the show.

Honestly, it’s kind of endearing in a weird way. Here’s this global superstar, known for his almost superhuman on-screen feats, and he’s just intensely enjoying one of his customary two buckets of popcorn, one piece at a time.

Shout out to the ushers who probably have to clean a mountain of fallen treats on the floor after he leaves his seat!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

