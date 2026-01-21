The top places kids learn to curse (and yes, you are on the list!)

We usually blame “that one kid” at school for teaching our children bad words, and according to a new Mott Poll, we are mostly right.

Parents report different reasons for children swearing: out of habit (41%), to fit in with other kids (37%), to be funny (36%), or to get attention (21%), or because “it’s just the way kids talk these days” (27%).



Latest Mott Poll report: https://t.co/HuburxvMNE — Mott Poll (@csmottpoll) January 19, 2026

The study found that 65% of parents believe their kids learn swear words from friends and classmates. But before we get too high-and-mighty, the report also holds up a mirror: 45% of parents admitted that they are the ones introducing those words to their children!

The study also highlighted a major shift in how we discipline “potty mouths.” Gone are the days of washing mouths out with soap...in fact, less than half of parents (47%) say swearing is “never okay.” A solid chunk of us (35%) now believe it just “depends on the situation”. Basically, if you stub your toe, or Trevor Lawrence throws a last second interception to lose a playoff game, a little slip-up is understandable, right?

Ultimately, kids are sponges. Whether they hear it from a YouTuber (58% of parents blame media), a classmate, or their own dad during a football game, they are going to take those words out on a test drive at some point. The goal now seems to be teaching them “time and place” rather than expecting them to never hear a bad word in their lives.