Travis Kelce watched Taylor’s movie in Jacksonville with his family

This was Taylor Swift’s weekend, and don’t you forget it. She set records in music & dominated the movies.

And where was her fiancé during this time? He was in Jacksonville.... well, not the entire time but he watched her movie here in Jax, according to an Instagram post on the Kelce Brothers Instagram account. He was with his mom and aunt and uncle.

If I’m doing the math right, he went to a midnight showing last night or the movie finished at midnight. I have no idea where. I bet he reserved the whole place just for them. Do they still let you do that?

Well, I’m sure he loved it and I hope he keeps that memory close because here’s hoping the Jags kick some Chiefs ass tonight on MNF & Travis goes home sad!