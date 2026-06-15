Tyra Banks Is Suing Netflix Following Her Appearance In New “America’s Next Top Model” Documentary

Tyra Banks is suing Netflix following her appearance in the documentary, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.” In the lawsuit, Banks said her portrayal in the docuseries is defamatory and was edited to support a false narrative.

She said she did a three-and-a-half hour interview, but only 16 minutes were used in the docuseries. Banks is claiming the footage used was stripped of context even though she did not limit the topics the interviewer could ask.

She said the accountability she took for some of the show’s most controversial moments were also cut from the docuseries.

Banks is asking for a jury trial to determine the appropriate amount she should receive in damages.