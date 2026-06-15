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Tyra Banks Is Suing Netflix Following Her Appearance In New “America’s Next Top Model” Documentary

By Dex & Barbie T
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Tyra Banks attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustra)
By Dex & Barbie T

Tyra Banks is suing Netflix following her appearance in the documentary, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.” In the lawsuit, Banks said her portrayal in the docuseries is defamatory and was edited to support a false narrative.

She said she did a three-and-a-half hour interview, but only 16 minutes were used in the docuseries. Banks is claiming the footage used was stripped of context even though she did not limit the topics the interviewer could ask.

She said the accountability she took for some of the show’s most controversial moments were also cut from the docuseries.

Banks is asking for a jury trial to determine the appropriate amount she should receive in damages.

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!



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