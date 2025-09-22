The ultimate Van Halen plot twist: Sammy Hagar wants to be friends with DLR!

For decades, the names Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth have been synonymous with a legendary rock and roll rivalry. As the two iconic front-men of Van Halen, their public jabs and thinly veiled criticisms have been almost as entertaining as their music.

Fans have grown accustomed to the “Red Rocker” and “Diamond Dave” existing in separate, often combative, orbits. But hold onto your hats, because Sammy Hagar just dropped a bombshell that could completely rewrite their story: he’s open to being friends with David Lee Roth.

In my opinion, he’d be a blast to hang with. Get on a boat and go cruising around in the islands or something with that guy and some of our friends and stuff. — Sammy Hagar via Eddie Trunk Show

In a surprisingly candid moment, Hagar revealed that he’d be open to mending fences with his longtime rival. “I just wanna be friends,” Hagar stated, expressing a desire to bury the hatchet and enjoy a peaceful relationship.

This isn’t just a polite nod; it’s a significant olive branch from a man who hasn’t shied away from vocalizing his frustrations with Roth in the past. After years of trading barbs and competing for the legacy of Van Halen, the idea of these two rock titans sharing a friendly moment is, for lack of a better word...shocking.

This potential truce feels particularly poignant in the wake of Eddie Van Halen’s passing, a loss that undoubtedly puts old rivalries into perspective. While their public dynamic has often been contentious, a mutual respect for Eddie’s memory and their shared history could be the bridge they need. Whether Roth reciprocates this sentiment remains to be seen, but the very notion of a Hagar-Roth friendship suggests that even in the cutthroat world of rock and roll, it’s never “The End” for reconciliation. This could be the “Best of Both Worlds” for fans hoping for peace among the Van Halen family.

