Was a real live alien caught on a Ring camera video in LA?

A video has been spreading on social media, which is bringing up a big question... Did a Ring camera in L.A. catch a real live ALIEN on video?

This is one of those things where there might be a logical explanation, but people want to believe. Me? I just don’t know.

A woman in Compton shared the footage last month and asked people what it was. It’s not very high-def, but not exactly blurry either. Just poorly lit.

You can clearly see SOMETHING pass by her porch . . . it looks like an alien to me...and you can hear footsteps, followed by some loud banging. It happened around one in the morning. See what you think.

That looks pretty convincing to me. Here’s a report on the video, with people weighing in.

The UFO crowd is convinced it’s an alien. But other theories aren’t as wild: Some people think it’s a child in a costume . . . or someone carrying a trash bag . . . or someone carrying a mariachi hat.

The video was recorded June 5th, and now a bunch of sites are picking it up. But has it already been debunked?

Someone on Reddit zoomed in on the opening frame, and it looks like the trash bag theory might be right.

They think it’s just a person in a dark shirt or sweater taking out the trash. The way they’re holding the bag makes it look like the shape of an alien. But you be the judge.

Sometimes, I feel like I can see what’s going on in the above video and sometimes, I still feel like I see an alien. What do you think?