Entertainment

Was a real live alien caught on a Ring camera video in LA?

By Toni Foxx
(Denis-Art/Getty Images)
By Toni Foxx

A video has been spreading on social media, which is bringing up a big question... Did a Ring camera in L.A. catch a real live ALIEN on video?

This is one of those things where there might be a logical explanation, but people want to believe. Me? I just don’t know.

A woman in Compton shared the footage last month and asked people what it was. It’s not very high-def, but not exactly blurry either. Just poorly lit.

You can clearly see SOMETHING pass by her porch . . . it looks like an alien to me...and you can hear footsteps, followed by some loud banging. It happened around one in the morning. See what you think.

That looks pretty convincing to me. Here’s a report on the video, with people weighing in.

The UFO crowd is convinced it’s an alien. But other theories aren’t as wild: Some people think it’s a child in a costume . . . or someone carrying a trash bag . . . or someone carrying a mariachi hat.

The video was recorded June 5th, and now a bunch of sites are picking it up. But has it already been debunked?

Someone on Reddit zoomed in on the opening frame, and it looks like the trash bag theory might be right.

They think it’s just a person in a dark shirt or sweater taking out the trash. The way they’re holding the bag makes it look like the shape of an alien. But you be the judge.

Sometimes, I feel like I can see what’s going on in the above video and sometimes, I still feel like I see an alien. What do you think?

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!