Was Toy Story 5 onto something? Phones may be the Cause of the Declining Birth Rate!

A new study suggests smartphones may be one reason birth rates have fallen in the U.S., because people spend more time on their phones and less time socializing, dating, and having sex. But the author of this Psychology Today article says it’s a mistake to blame phones alone.

The article argues the bigger issue is that many people don’t feel financially or emotionally secure enough to start a family. High housing costs, expensive childcare, low wages, political uncertainty, weak support systems, and childhood trauma all play a role in the decision to delay or skip having children.

The takeaway: Phones may be part of the picture, but they’re not the whole story. The author says declining birth rates are really a sign of broader social and economic problems, and fixing those issues would likely have a bigger impact than simply putting down our phones.