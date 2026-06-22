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Was Toy Story 5 onto something? Phones may be the Cause of the Declining Birth Rate!

By Toni Foxx
Person on phone Consumer advisers explain how people can avoid bogus texts when paying for tolls. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)
By Toni Foxx

A new study suggests smartphones may be one reason birth rates have fallen in the U.S., because people spend more time on their phones and less time socializing, dating, and having sex. But the author of this Psychology Today article says it’s a mistake to blame phones alone.

The article argues the bigger issue is that many people don’t feel financially or emotionally secure enough to start a family. High housing costs, expensive childcare, low wages, political uncertainty, weak support systems, and childhood trauma all play a role in the decision to delay or skip having children.

The takeaway: Phones may be part of the picture, but they’re not the whole story. The author says declining birth rates are really a sign of broader social and economic problems, and fixing those issues would likely have a bigger impact than simply putting down our phones.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



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