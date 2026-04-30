WATCH: Are you a superfan singing along to every song? Jason Aldean SEES you!

ATHENS, GA — Jason Aldean was recently asked if he can see individual fans singing along and dancing while he’s on stage.

The answer? “Oh yea!”

Aldean says that it’s entertainment for performers on stage.

“You’ll see somebody, some big guy who looks like a wrestler... He’s sitting there like he kind of doesn’t want to be there and then you’ll go into a song like ‘You Make It Easy’, a big ballad, and then all of a sudden he’s singing his a** off,” he said.

So the next time you’re at a concert singing your heart out, know that your favorite artist sees you!

“It’s funny. It’s entertaining up there. You see it all, you see everything. We get a bird’s eye view of it.”

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