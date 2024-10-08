Watch this guy get his camping tent eaten by ants in the Amazon

Every once in a while I catch a survival reality show like “Naked and Afraid”, or I watch Bear Grylls eat another scorpion and I say “I could probably do this if somebody paid me!”

At least until you get to see a person’s experience out in the wilderness without the help of producers, TV crews, medics, or other staff members that are making your life easier as you battle the elements.

That was the case with Paul Rosolie who went to the Amazon to spend some time with mother nature and her offspring.

Paul’s post, which has gone viral now, shows just how unbearable life on the floor of the forest can be!

Not only is Paul battling the weather (it rains in the Amazon...a lot...a lot a lot), but he gets visited by a few million leaf cutter ants who start to dismantle his tent as he’s sleeping in it. That allowed the other creatures to come in the tent too, and before long Paul was dealing with mosquitoes, stick bugs, tarantulas, and more.

On the bright side...just kidding, there is no bright side. This looks miserable and I wouldn’t wish this kind of night on anybody - except all of the players on the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans. Go Jags!