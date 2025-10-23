We will know tonight whether Blue Angels come here this weekend

The deadline is tonight to determine whether the Blue Angels will make their scheduled appearance at the Sea & Sky Air Show in Jacksonville Beach this weekend.

Their appearance hinges on another vote to reopen the federal government. That vote happens tonight. If Congress votes yes, the Blue Angels will be able to fly for us this weekend. But if Congress votes no, the Blue Angels’ appearance is canceled.

Even if they are not able to perform, there’s still a lot to see this weekend. CLICK HERE for the info regarding the air show, including a list of all the acts who are appearing.