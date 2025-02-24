What the cluck? Pollo Tropical flies the coop in Jacksonville!

It’s a dark day in Duval.





A culinary crisis, a tropical tempest, a… poultry predicament? Okay, I’ll stop. But seriously, this is bad news: Pollo Tropical has abruptly closed all of its Jacksonville locations.

After 14 years, a Miami-based restaurant chain known for its Cuban and Latin-inspired food has abruptly closed all its Jacksonville restaurants. https://t.co/RD1k6cLKV5 — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) February 24, 2025

That’s right - all of them. Gone. Vanished. Like a plate of crispy, citrus-marinated chicken wings in front of a hungry football fan. One minute, you’re craving that sweet, sweet Guava BBQ sauce, the next... you’re staring at an empty storefront and a future devoid of Tropichops.

According to the Jacksonville Times-Union, the closures were sudden and without warning. There was no farewell tour, no last-chance-for-a-Tropichop, not even a measly “We’re Outta Here” sign. Just…poof...gone.

But let’s be real, this isn’t entirely shocking. The restaurant industry is brutal, and even beloved chains can fall victim to changing tastes, economic pressures, or, you know, just plain bad management.

Whatever the reason, the fact remains: Pollo Tropical is no more in Jacksonville. While there are still locations in other parts of Florida, that’s a long drive for garlic cilantro sauce. Hopefully the YouTube copy-cats can help fill the hole in your soul!