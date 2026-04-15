White Castle Is Coming to St. Augustine!

If you’ve ever had to road trip just to get your hands on those famous sliders, that might soon be a thing of the past. White Castle is officially planning its first location in Northeast Florida, and it’s headed to St. Augustine. The new spot is proposed for the growing World Commerce Center area off International Golf Parkway — right near major retail and shopping destinations.

The restaurant itself will be a 2,700+ square-foot location with an outdoor patio and even a double drive-thru, making it clear they’re expecting serious demand. This would mark a big expansion for the iconic fast-food chain, which has only a handful of locations in Florida so far. For locals, it’s another sign of how quickly the St. Johns County area is growing — and how more national brands are starting to take notice.

Whether you’re already a fan or just curious what the hype is about, this is one of those openings that’s going to draw a crowd. Northeast Florida is getting its first taste of White Castle — and it’s safe to say people will be lining up when it finally opens.