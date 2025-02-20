Entertainment

Would YOU dunk your pizza? The viral reheating method, explained

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
This is a culinary concept so bizarre, so counter-intuitive, so utterly wrong, that it might just be brilliant. I’m talking about dunking your leftover pizza in water. Yes, you read that correctly. Water. On pizza.

Apparently, this isn’t some fever dream I had after eating too much pepperoni. This is a thing. A TikTok trend, to be precise, championed by fitness coach Bec Hardgrave, and now spreading across the internet like a wildfire of questionable food choices.

There are better ways to use a similar reheat strategy, as outlined by the culinary daredevils at the Daily Mail, but the folks over at Epicurious really went in deep testing SIX methods with a real chef!

Look, I’m all for culinary innovation. I’ve tried the air fryer, the toaster oven, the broiler, even the desperate-college-student-microwave method. But dunking pizza in water? That feels like a violation of some ancient pizza code. It’s like putting pineapple on pizza, but somehow...worse. I fully expected to find this on some list of war crimes.

But, and this is a big but, the internet is full of people who swear by this method. They claim it results in a crispy crust, perfectly melted cheese, and a pizza that tastes almost as good as fresh. Almost.

