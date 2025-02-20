Would YOU dunk your pizza? The viral reheating method, explained

This is a culinary concept so bizarre, so counter-intuitive, so utterly wrong, that it might just be brilliant. I’m talking about dunking your leftover pizza in water. Yes, you read that correctly. Water. On pizza.
@bechardgrave
It felt so wrong #hack #reheatingpizza #leftovers #pizza♬ original sound - Bec Hardgrave
Apparently, this isn’t some fever dream I had after eating too much pepperoni. This is a thing. A TikTok trend, to be precise, championed by fitness coach Bec Hardgrave, and now spreading across the internet like a wildfire of questionable food choices.
There are better ways to use a similar reheat strategy, as outlined by the culinary daredevils at the Daily Mail, but the folks over at Epicurious really went in deep testing SIX methods with a real chef!
Look, I’m all for culinary innovation. I’ve tried the air fryer, the toaster oven, the broiler, even the desperate-college-student-microwave method. But dunking pizza in water? That feels like a violation of some ancient pizza code. It’s like putting pineapple on pizza, but somehow...worse. I fully expected to find this on some list of war crimes.
But, and this is a big but, the internet is full of people who swear by this method. They claim it results in a crispy crust, perfectly melted cheese, and a pizza that tastes almost as good as fresh. Almost.