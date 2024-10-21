Yelp Names Jacksonville’s Best Places To Eat

Whether you love the spiciness of Thai cuisine or the savoriness of rustic French fare, head to a place Yelp Elites say is the best for it. (It’s a no-brainer!) This Jacksonville Collection will get you to the top-rated spot according to Elites.

Here’s your Top 10!

1. The Ice Plant

2. St Augustine Fish Camp

3. Abstrakt Filipino Essence

4. The District SPR

5. Le Petit Paris Cafe Southside

6. Bella Vista

7. Ember & Iron

8. Dockside Seafood Restaurant

9. River & Fort

10. BB’s

Methodology: To determine the Top Places to Eat in Jacksonville in 2024, according to Yelp Elites, we identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members between August 2023 and August 2024. Only businesses in and around the Jacksonville area were considered. Businesses were marked open on Yelp as of 9/16/24 and when available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of 9/16/24.

