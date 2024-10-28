You can now go to sleep to the sound of frying chicken

Do you use white noise to help you sleep, like the sound of falling rain? Here’s a new option that’s much higher in saturated fat . . .

KFC wants you to fall asleep to the sound of FRIED CHICKEN.

They teamed up with the wellness company Hatch to get high-quality audio of it, and posted a 20-minute clip on Spotify.

There’s a running joke on TikTok that white noise rain sounds are really just the sound of chicken being fried. So KFC ran with it.

They say in addition to eating their chicken, customers can also now “drift off to sleep thanks to the soothing sound of frying.”

You can check it out on the Hatch for Sleep Spotify page.

Here’s a video.