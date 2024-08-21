You know you’re going to have a bad day by this exact time of the morning

According to a new survey, the average person knows if their day has been ruined by 8:36 A.M. Yep, before we even get to the midway part of the morning, we know there’s no recovering from a disaster of a day.

On average, we have four “bad days” per month, which is 48 per year.

For 26% of respondents, when something goes wrong in the morning, the day seems completely lost. Mornings also appear to be the critical battleground for setting the day’s tone.

So how does the average person know the day is ruined? Here are the most popular responses . . .

1. Waking up and feeling sick . . . 35%

2. Sleeping poorly throughout the night . . . 31%

3. Waking up with a headache . . . 29%

4. Losing your keys . . . 26%

5. Forgetting your phone at home . . . 25%

6. Running out of toilet paper . . . 22%

7. Forgetting your wallet at home . . . 22%

8. Sleeping though your alarm . . . 19%

9. Realizing you forgot to plug in your phone the night before . . . 18%

10. Stubbing your toe . . . 17%.