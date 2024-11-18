Entertainment

Your kid can get a live call from Santa, courtesy of AI

By Toni Foxx

Santa Claus Takes A Call On His Mobile Phone (Tony Lewis/Getty Images)

AI isn’t all bad, especially when it can help keep the magic of Christmas alive for children.

Kids can now receive personalized phone calls from Santa this year, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Children pen wish lists to send to the North Pole, before Santa will contact them via a “real call.”

The service is available via a website called, SantaPhoneCalls.com. These calls are not done with pre-recorded audio, Instead, they use generative AI to mimic real conversations.

For $9.95, children receive a one-time call from Santa and for $14.95, kids can chat with him for five minutes and receive a recording to “relive the magic and cherished memories of this moment for years to come.”

For $19.95, the whole family receives a one-time personalized call from the North Pole. After deciding which package to purchase, parents can then fill in details that personalizes the message from Santa.


