Your lawn is hungover from Winter - and the cure is Natty Light!

There’s just something about that first real stretch of Florida warmth that makes it feel like winter is finally on its way out. We’ve had enough scraping the frost off the windshield this winter to really appreciate the sunshine - but now your yard might be telling a different story. If your grass is looking more “brown paper bag” than “lush green” it’s probably time to show it a little love before the humidity kicks in.

It's time to touch grass... Introducing Lawn Brew, made from spent grains, the stuff leftover after brewing beer. Available NOW: https://t.co/BgRYltZEN3 pic.twitter.com/jVJWyD5svv — Shop Beer Gear (@ShopBeerGearUS) March 24, 2026

Apparently, the folks at Natty Light were thinking the same thing, because they came up with something called “Lawn Brew”. It’s a fertilizer made from leftover grains from the beer brewing process. Sounds kind of wild, but those grains are actually packed with nutrients your soil could really use right now. Think of it like giving your lawn a solid boost after a long, lazy winter.

You can order a bag online and knock it out this weekend while the weather’s still perfect. Honestly, there’s something kind of fun about using beer byproducts to get your lawn looking great—especially if you’ve got a cold one in hand while you’re doing it. Throw on some music, enjoy the sunshine, and ease into spring the right way.