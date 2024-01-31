Farah & Farah Performance Studio!

We’re looking forward to inviting our listeners back into our Farah and Farah Performance Studio this year for tons of exclusive performances and meet & greet opportunities from your favorite artists.

Past Events

2023

March 30th - FCHCC Business & Culture Podcast with Special Guest Whitney Meyer, Senior VP & Chief Community Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars

March 30th - Charlotte Sands came by for an acoustic performance before her show at the Clay County Fair. Check out the video and photos from the event here.

March 31st - Police and The People: A Deeper Conversation - Action News Jax also attended the event and covered it live.

June 27th - Lenny Curry talked with WOKV’s Chase Bunker about his time as Jacksonville’s Mayor. See the full interview here.

July 18th - Andrew McMahon played an acoustic set in the studio. He performed Cecilia And The Satellite, Stars, The Mixed Tape, and Interviewed with Tank.

July 21st - Yellowcard’s Ryan Key stopped by the studio for a performance and M&G with fans before night 1 of his hometown show at Daily’s Place. He performed Childhood Eyes and Ocean Avenue for the fans. Check out photos from the event here.

August 22nd - Tyla Yaweh came by to perform for a live audience! See the video here!

September 20th - Colony House performed 4 songs and interviewed with Tank before their show at Intuition Ale Works! Watch the performances and interview here.

October 4th - Lynyrd Skynyrd did an exclusive interview for 96.9 The Eagle and met with local fans. Check out the photos and videos here.

October 4th - Blue October ‘On The Go’ at Blue Jay Listening Room. Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October performed an acoustic set and answered questions from our audience before his sold out show at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Check out his performance here.

October 18th - The Head and the Heart performed an acoustic set before their show in St Augustine! Watch the performances here.

October 26th - Eve 6 came by the studio for a performance and M&G. Check out the event recap here.

October 27th - Barn Courtney met with fans a played a live set. Watch the videos here.

2024

January 23rd - Yacht Rock Revue performed for listeners and did an exclusive M&G.

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events





