FCHCC Business & Culture Podcast

The Business & Culture: First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce On-Air show is about bringing the gap between the diverse cultures of Latin America and showcasing the strong economic growth with the Hispanic business community. The show is an exciting partnership between Cox Media Group and the FCHCC. Our goal is to educate and inspire the Non-Hispanic community about the Latin American cultures and businesses in Northeast Florida. We invite you to listen and enjoy our captivating conversations about achieving the American Dream from the diverse perspectives of the Hispanic community.

Maria’s wide range of consulting expertise has led her to work with several multinational companies in industries like Healthcare, Finance, Education, Government and Nonprofits. Maria also serves as the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Cultural Committee Chair and Communications and Marketing Director.

A bilingual professional with a Global and Multicultural experience in Marketing and Advertising throughout the U.S, Latin America, and Europe. CEO and founder of MiAddvantage LLC, Global Marketing and Communications.

Monica Hernández

Monica Hernández was born in Cali, Colombia and moved to the United States at the age of 11. She grew up in Ocala, Florida and moved to Jacksonville in 2005.

She is currently a Vice President of Asset Services Control within Global Markets at Bank Of America. She is part of the Global Diversity and inclusion board and chairs the professional development committee within HOLA, Hispanic Organization for Leadership & Advancement.

Prior to her role at Bank of America, she was an Assistant Vice President at Deutsche Bank and oversaw the Structured Finance Middle Office groups. She was with Deutsche Bank since 2009 and worked in various roles within international settlements and securities lending. While at Deutsche Bank, Monica received several awards for high performance and has been actively involved in diversity and inclusion initiatives for the Bank including co-chairing the Jacksonville Multicultural Partnership Employee Resource Group in 2016 and 2017.

Prior to Deutsche Bank, Monica worked at Bank of America in Jacksonville in consumer banking while pursuing her undergraduate degree. She is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University with a Master’s Degree in Finance and Marketing and a graduate of the University of North Florida with a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business. She also holds a certificate in Strategic Manangement from Harvard Extension School.

Monica was appointed as President of the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2019. She was recognized in 2019 by the Jacksonville Business Journal in the Top 40 under 40, Northeast Florida's brightest, most promising professionals under the age of 40. She is a graduate of the Hightower Fellowship class 2019 by the Jax Chamber. She also serves on the board of the University of North Florida Student Affairs Community Council and University of North Florida International Business Flagship Program Business Advisory Council (BAC). Monica is a graduate of Leadership Jacksonville Class 2021 and received the Somos Duuuval Award by the Jacksonville Jaguars for her commitment and involvement within the Hispanic community in September 2022. Most recently, Monica was selected by the Jacksonville business Journal as Woman of Influence honoree in 2023 and as a Co-chair for HOLA (Hispanic/Latino organization for Leadership & Advancement) employee network.

She is fluent in both Spanish and English. During her spare time, she enjoys traveling, cycling, and working out.