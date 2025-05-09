OneBlood, Action News Jax team up for the Spring into Action Blood Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and OneBlood are teaming up for the Spring Into Action Blood Drive.

Here is a list of places, dates, and times where the drive will take place:

Select locations Date and time Action News Jax

11700 Central Parkway, #2, Jacksonville, FL May 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Coast YMCA May 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Florida Credit Union May 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Publix May 17, times vary by location

All donors will receive:

FREE Trucker Hat

$20 eGift Card

Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening

To book your appointment, click here.

For more information, please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

Thank you for being a blood donor! We look forward to seeing you soon.

THE FINE PRINT

ID required. Donors must be at least 16 years old. Those who are 16 years old need parental permission . One offer per donor, per donation. No cash value. Not-transferable. Gifts may vary. While supplies last. During a special promotion when tickets for a festival, sporting event, movie, water parks, or concert are given, donors will not receive a $20 eGift Card. Please visit the details page for more information.

