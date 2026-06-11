3 Jax Restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 BBQ Spots List - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, and Jacksonville is home to some of the best spots in the country to satisfy those smoky cravings. In fact, three local favorites recently landed on Yelp Elite’s list of the Top 100 Barbecue Restaurants in America. Whether you’re looking for waterfront views, Texas-style brisket, or a classic backyard barbecue vibe, Northeast Florida has a spot worth checking out.

Leading the way is Valley Smoke in Ponte Vedra, where waterfront dining meets Southern barbecue and an impressive bourbon and wine selection. The Bearded Pig continues to be a Jacksonville favorite, serving expertly smoked meats that blend Texas and Carolina barbecue traditions. And just down the road in St. Augustine, Woodpecker’s Backyard Barbecue delivers the kind of rustic, old-school barbecue experience that keeps people lining up for favorites like mac and cheese, baked beans, and cornbread. If you’re looking for a summer food bucket list, these three spots are a pretty great place to start.

Check out the full Yelp list here!