Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jax Sharks VS Fishers Freight game!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs the Fishers Freight on May 30th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

May the Force be with you, Sharks fans! Join us for an out-of-this-galaxy experience at Star Wars Night, presented by HCA Florida Healthcare!

The Tank will be transformed into a galaxy far, far away as the Sharks take on the dark side (and their opponents) under the lights. Come dressed as your favorite Jedi, Sith, droid, or rebel and prepare for an epic night of intergalactic fun, photo ops, and themed entertainment all game long!

The first 1,000 kids will receive a FREE lightsaber, so they can help defend the Tank from the Empire!

Plus, don’t miss a special halftime performance by Girl Power Flag Football, bringing energy, strength, and galactic-level excitement to the field.

Grab your tickets, rally your young Padawans, and join us for a night where the Force and the Sharks will be unstoppable!

Thanks to 104.5 WOKV, enter now down below for a chance to win tickets or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV App!

ENTER HERE!

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 05/18/26 – 05/27/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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