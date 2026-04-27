Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jax Sharks VS Tulsa Oilers!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs Tulsa Oilers on May 10th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It’s time to rev up those engines and head back to Rydell High. Grease Night is rollin’ into The Tank, presented by Jacksonville Napa Auto Care Centers! Get ready for a night full of ’50s flair, leather jackets, and rock ’n’ roll as the Sharks take the field! Channel your inner Danny or Sandy, slick back that hair, and dress to impress, we’ll have contests, music, cars, and plenty of Grease-inspired fun all night long. And because it’s Mother’s Day Weekend, it’s the perfect excuse to treat Mom to a night out she’ll never forget. Whether she’s a Pink Lady, a T-Bird, or just loves a good time, this one’s for her. Grab your tickets, bring your crew, and join us for a night that’s automatic, systematic, and hydromatic, it’s GREASE NIGHT with the Jacksonville Sharks!

Thanks to 104.5 WOKV, enter now down below for a chance to win tickets or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV App!

ENTER HERE!

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/27/26 – 05/06/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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