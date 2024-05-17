Get Your Tickets to The Stateside Cup!

The Stateside Cup 2024!

See English Premier League teams Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. (more widely known as just Wolves) and West Ham United F.C. compete in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. The match is part of The Stateside Cup, a three-city tournament to be played over one week, July 27 through August 3. The Stateside Cup will also feature Crystal Palace F.C. in matches that will take place in Annapolis, Maryland (July 31) and Tampa, Florida (August 3). The inaugural Stateside Cup trophy will be awarded to the top performing team.

Register for your chance at a pair of tickets to the show below!

Tickets available for purchase here!

