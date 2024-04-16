Ready for Jamey Johnson? Register Here for Your Chance To Win Tickets!

Chart-topping country music artist Jamey Johnson is coming to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 20th and WOKV is giving you the chance to see the show! With what is described as modern-day outlaw country, this is the summer show you don’t want to miss. For your chance to win, register in the contest below!

Don’t wait until the last minute, register for your chance to win now!

Not feeling lucky? You can purchase your tickets at TicketMaster.com.

In the mean time, get ready for the show by checking out these hits...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/17/24 – 06/19/24. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) visit the station website (www.WOKV.com) and register for your chance to win . Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

