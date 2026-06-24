Takeout spots for watching the match at home - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

The World Cup is the perfect excuse to gather some friends, turn on the match, and enjoy great food from your favorite local restaurants. Whether you’re watching every minute of the action or just there for the snacks, Jacksonville has plenty of takeout and delivery options to keep your game day lineup strong. From seafood and pub favorites to fried chicken and comfort food classics, there’s no shortage of ways to build the ultimate watch party spread.

This edition of Foxx Food Talk highlights three local favorites worth adding to your World Cup game plan. Cowtown Tavern on San Jose serves crowd-pleasers like shrimp baskets, bang bang shrimp, and fried pickle chips. Trap House Chicken in Arlington is known for its crispy fried chicken, ribs, and Mayport shrimp. And Quig’s Meats & Eats in St. Johns rounds out the list with burgers, wings, chicken tenders, fries, and fresh seafood. No matter who you’re cheering for, these local spots can help make your World Cup watch party a winner.

Check out the full Yelp list here!

Takeout spots for watching the match at home - Foxx Food Talk

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