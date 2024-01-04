16th Annual Amelia Island Restaurant Week

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Amelia Island is set to kick off it’s 16th Annual Restaurant Week by debuting dozens of specialty menus from area restaurants and resorts.

Marilou Welling, Director of Engagement the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the economic impacts of restaurant week on the island have helped help boost local businesses.

“We saw a 13-percent increase form ‘22 to ‘23, and we’re hoping to surpass that this year and we think that we will,” Welling said. “Each restaurant can run a report for how many covers they do in an evening , so that’s how many patrons came and put in one, you know, order.”

Foodies can enjoy specialty dining at both the opening and closing dinners of restaurant week by making reservations now.

“We actually have six new restaurants that have never been a part of restaurant week before that have joined, and we always have a handful of dedicated restaurants such as Espana, Cafe Karibo, the Salty Pelican,” Welling said.

Amelia Island Restaurant Week runs from January 19th through the 28th.

