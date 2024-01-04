News

16th Annual Amelia Island Restaurant Week

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Amelia Island Restaurant Week Photo: www.AmeliaIsland.com/Yummy

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Amelia Island is set to kick off it’s 16th Annual Restaurant Week by debuting dozens of specialty menus from area restaurants and resorts.

Marilou Welling, Director of Engagement the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the economic impacts of restaurant week on the island have helped help boost local businesses.

“We saw a 13-percent increase form ‘22 to ‘23, and we’re hoping to surpass that this year and we think that we will,” Welling said. “Each restaurant can run a report for how many covers they do in an evening , so that’s how many patrons came and put in one, you know, order.”

Foodies can enjoy specialty dining at both the opening and closing dinners of restaurant week by making reservations now.

“We actually have six new restaurants that have never been a part of restaurant week before that have joined, and we always have a handful of dedicated restaurants such as Espana, Cafe Karibo, the Salty Pelican,” Welling said.

Amelia Island Restaurant Week runs from January 19th through the 28th.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Sheifalika Bhatnagar

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Sheifalika Bhatnagar is WOKV's morning traffic and news reporter. She is a University of North Florida graduate with a degree in Communication, focused on Multimedia Production and Journalism.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!