Sesame Noodles Recalled for Potential Cross-Contact with Peanuts

Fly By Jing is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles (single pack and 4-pack) because the products may have been exposed to cross-contact from peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Affected Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles can be identified by looking for Best By (BB) dates on the back or bottom of the packaging. The affected products were distributed nationwide through retail stores (including Whole Foods and Thrive Market) and online at FlyByJing.com between February 1, 2026 to May 8, 2026.

Product Name UPC/Barcode Best By Date Package Fly By Jing Creamy SesameNoodles (Single) 8-50052-23988-6 BB 10/15/2026BB 12/6/2026BB 3/23/2027 Single pack Fly By Jing Creamy SesameNoodles 4-pack 8-50052-23991-6 BB 10/15/2026BB 12/6/2026 BB 3/23/2027 4-pack

Peanuts are not an intended ingredient in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles. Fly By Jing discovered a third-party manufacturer produced the product on equipment that also processes peanuts under conditions that may have led to peanut being in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles.

Fly By Jing Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

As a result, Fly By Jing has immediately ceased distribution of the affected products, notified customers and retail partners, and placed all remaining inventory on hold. Fly By Jing has implemented additional safety checks and corrective actions, including strengthened allergen-control procedures with the third-party manufacturer.

No other noodle flavors or Fly By Jing sauce products are affected by this recall.

Consumers with peanut allergies should not consume the recalled Creamy Sesame Noodles. Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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