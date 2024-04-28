Local

JFRD, FFS working on brush fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
(Florida Forest Service)

Florida Forest Service Jacksonville logo (Florida Forest Service) (Florida Forest Service)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Florida Forest Service are investigating a brush fire near Rampart Road and Longhorn Circle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JFRD posted about the fire on X, formally known as Twitter, at 8:12 a.m. The posts said FFS was on the way to the scene.

Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: Jacksonville Biker club speaks out about motorcycle safety after fatal crash

Read: Biden, SNL star Colin Jost bring laughs to White House Correspondents’ Dinner despite Gaza protests

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!