JSO investigating possible homicide on Wesconnett Blvd, road shut down in both directions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with possible foul play on Wesconnett Boulevard.

JSO said it’s shutting down the road in both directions between 103rd Street and 105th Street for approximately 2 hours while it conducts its investigation. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

Action News Jax is actively working to find out more and will update you with the latest.

