JSO: Man found dead in home in Hyde Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Firestone Road.

According to detectives, officers responded to the home a little after midnight and located a man dead inside.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are conducting their respective investigations, but the death is believed to be an accident. However, the classification of the case is still pending.

Police believe the incident is isolated and doesn’t threaten the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

