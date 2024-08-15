JSO: Man who lived in home with 6-year-old child charged with her murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder for the death of a 6-year-old girl.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Feb. 18, 2024, officers responded to Allison Street and found a 6-year-old girl unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Action News Jax learned a week later that Tyrone Golson, who lived in the house where the child was found, was arrested as part of a Florida Department of Children and Families investigation for sexual activity with a minor.

Read: 60-year-old man living in Jacksonville home where girl was found dead arrested

Now, after further investigation by JSO and an autopsy by the Medical Examiner, it was determined that the child died of multiple blunt-force traumas and diphenhydramine toxicity.

Golson has now been charged with murder for the child’s death.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

Read: JSO: Child’s death under investigation after she was found unresponsive in Woodstock home

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.