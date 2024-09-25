LIST: Events, businesses, government offices, parks closed ahead of Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The following parks, businesses, and offices in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Helene.

According to Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team, Helene is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, damaging winds, and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the southeastern United States.

Closures

Castillo de San Marcos & Fort Matanzas

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments in St. Augustine closed starting Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.

City of Jacksonville Libraries

All libraries in the City of Jacksonville will be closed on Thursday. Patrons should not attempt to return any books to any of the locations during the closure.

State of Florida Seventh Judicial Circuit

All courthouses in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, serving Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties, will close on Thursday. First Appearances are included in the closure. Weather permitting, regular court operations are expected to resume Friday.

Fort Frederica National Monument

Fort Frederica National Monument in St. Simons Island, Ga., is closing visitor facilities and grounds on Thursday. The closure will remain in place until severe weather passes, and the National Park Service decides that employee and visitor facilities are safe.

Florida Department of Health

All Florida Department of Health offices in Duval County will be closed on Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, 829 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, will be closed Thursday and will reopen when conditions are safe.

MOCA

MOCA Jacksonville will be closed on Thursday and Friday. This includes Setlan Coffee Co. and SoulFULL Eats. The museum plans to reopen on Saturday.

Camden County

Municipal and county offices will be closed from 8 a.m. Thursday, through 5 p.m. Friday. Government offices will resume normal hours on Monday.

Duval County Clerk’s Office

Duval County Courthouse will be closed Thursday. This includes both the Duval County Courthouse and the Clerk’s Beaches branch at 1543 Atlantic Blvd. All online foreclosure and tax deed auctions scheduled during the closure have been canceled.

FDOT Hearing

Florida Department of Transportation has canceled its Thursday in-person public hearing to discuss proposed improvements for U.S. 17 from south of New Berlin Road to Airport Center Drive. A new date for the in-person hearing option is to be determined.

VyStar

VyStar Credit Union branches in the Big Bend of Florida and Thomasville, GA closed Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday. Several branches in North Central and Northeast Florida will be closed Thursday.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.



