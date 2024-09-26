Live updates: Hurricane Helene now Category 4, to make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend/Panhandle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Helene is now a Category 4 storm. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said landfall looks to be Thursday evening near the Big Bend/Eastern Panhandle as a “major” Cat. 3+ hurricane.

6:21 p.m. Helene has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane.

6:16 p.m.: Nassau County has temporarily suspended beach driving beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. This includes the county beaches (Peters Point south to the State Park) and the segment of City Beach by Slider’s (Seaside Park).

It is asked that all residents and visitors stay off the beaches as higher-than-normal tides are expected throughout the evening and into the day on Friday.

5:37 p.m.: A tornado warning is in effect for St. Johns County until 5:45 p.m.

5:08 p.m.: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said trees are already starting to come down in Jacksonville. JFRD posted on X a picture of a tree on power lines. It happened in the 1400 block of 45th Street.

Stay off the roads if you can…winds are gusty, trees are coming down already. pic.twitter.com/uAgb5zEdyw — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 26, 2024

4:48 p.m.: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will send its Incident Management Team to Florida’s Big Bend.

The first team will leave at 6 a.m. Friday, SJSO said in a Facebook post.

The SJSO Incident Management Team (IMT) has been activated to monitor, plan, and manage the response to any impacts from... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 26, 2024

