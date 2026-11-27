TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher in early Friday trading, following a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to 57,919.30 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 8,800.50. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.2% to 4,812.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.4% to 22,310.11, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.1% to 3,473.40.

Buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check.

In Japan, Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp. stocks dropped in morning trading but quickly recovered the declines, underlining the continuing appeal of issues in computer chips and AI.

Investors are also closely watching for the possible damage to the region from U.S. tariff hikes planned on China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners.

U.S. markets will reopen later Friday for a holiday-shortened session.

In energy trading, oil prices have been volatile lately because of uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.09% to $85.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 0.29% to $96.29 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 159.25 Japanese yen from 159.23 yen. The euro cost $1.0967, down from $1.0975.

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AP Business Writer Chan Ho-Him contributed to this report.

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