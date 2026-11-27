NEW YORK — The U.S. retail industry’s version of the Super Bowl is here with the arrival of Black Friday, an occasion that sellers online and in stores seize to drive year-end sales. This year, the day once considered the holiday shopping season’s unofficial kickoff might look to spectators more like the fourth quarter of a football game.

Brands and retailers have promoted steep discounts under the Black Friday banner all month, and some began rolling out deals before Halloween. But enough die-hard traditionalists hit the shops as soon as they can after Thanksgiving that the day remains the year's biggest for foot traffic at physical stores, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions.

“Black Friday is still the day for in-store shopping,” said Grant Gustafson, Sensormatic’s head of retail consulting and analytics.

Stores also have kept drawing a majority of holiday season spending, although e-commerce captures a bigger share every year, according to U.S. Census data. Industry analysts expect the trend to continue; consumers spent $82.5 billion online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, a 9.1% increase from the same three weeks last year, according to research by technology company Adobe.

Retailers and consumers are giving Black Friday 2026 some other twists. The day's evolution into a multiweek event has encouraged shoppers to stock up on discounted household basics while checking off their holiday lists, retail analysts said. Artificial intelligence and cost concerns are influencing how, where, when and on what consumers spend, retail analysts said.

“It’s not just a moment where shoppers are buying gifts,” said Caila Schwartz, a retail and consumer insights leader at technology company Salesforce. “They’re also buying things that they need, and so that’s going to help drive up a lot of the spend.”

Here's more on the emerging trends for Black Friday and holiday shopping overall:

Low views of the economy aren't expected to dim holiday sales

This year's holiday shopping takes place in a U.S. economic environment marked by voter frustration over gasoline prices fueled by the U.S. war with Iran and high inflation overall.

Analysts and economists closely scrutinize retail spending on the five days that begin with Thanksgiving Day and end on Cyber Monday for clues about consumers' financial staying power and commercial prospects heading into the new year.

Retail sales were up and down all year as filling up a car and other nonnegotiable costs took more out of household budgets. Commerce Department figures for October showed Americans pulling back on buying books, clothes, sporting goods and other items.

The good news for retailers is that consumer confidence jumped this month as U.S. gas prices continued a steady decline.

The National Retail Federation estimated that higher prices would account for about half of the 4.1% sales growth it expected in stores and online in November and December. The group forecast U.S. shoppers collectively spending $1.01 trillion.

Black Friday still might have bigger discounts despite early deals

U.S. retailers have broadly held the line on prices instead of making big increases across the board, and offered solid discounts that persuaded customers to shop earlier, industry analysts said.

Salesforce, which tracks digital spending at a range of retailers, including grocery stores, said November discounts before Black Friday were 8% bigger than last year's. Early promotions pushed average selling prices of physical merchandise 1% below last November's prices, Salesforce said.

Retailers nonetheless were likely to reserve their best prices for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at Adobe, said.

For example, discounts on TVs are expected to average 23% on Friday compared with 11% during the first 22 days of the month, according to Adobe.

Shoppers are buying household items along with holiday gifts

The deepest discounts between this past Tuesday and Monday were expected on clothing, home goods, and health and beauty, Salesforce said. The company said it expected health and beauty products to average 33% off.

With Black Friday commencing well before the day itself, some consumers apply seasonal bargains to last long after the holidays by filling their cupboards with toiletries and clothes they would typically buy at another time, according to analysts.

Online sales of personal hygiene products were 40% higher from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22 compared to the October average, according to Adobe's data. Sales of household cleaning products spiked 33% and clothing basics by 27% during the same time frame, Adobe said.

“Usually, when you think of holiday shopping, it’s premium handbags and jewelry and those types of items, but we’re fast seeing shoppers also use this season to stock up on the essentials,” Pandya said.

AI tools may be persuading users to do more online shopping

Consumers are using AI-powered shopping tools to help them compare products and prices, particularly as inflation and paying more for gasoline have made them more attuned to price tags, Pandya said.

Traffic to online retail sites from links in AI-powered tools more than doubled this month compared with November 2025, Adobe said.

A belief that e-commerce sites will offer “the best value possible” has contributed to shoppers doing more of their holiday period spending online instead of in stores, Pandya said.

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