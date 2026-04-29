High-octane muscle: Edmunds compares the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger

The Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger have been rivals since the 1960s, but modern versions take distinct approaches to the muscle car formula. Today's Mustang leans into sports car territory, with sharp reflexes and the track-tuned Dark Horse model. The Charger is more pragmatic, debuting as an EV under the Daytona moniker in 2024, and now available with a turbocharged six-cylinder in the R/T and Scat Pack. We're taking a closer look at the Mustang GT, Mustang Dark Horse, Charger R/T, and Charger Scat Pack to find out which one delivers the best overall package.

Performance and driving experience

As the de facto replacement for the recently retired Challenger, the two-door Dodge Charger is significantly longer, wider and heavier than the coupe it replaces. But some of that additional heft can be attributed to its all-wheel-drive system, a standard feature on all current Charger models, which provides better all-weather capability as well as improved off-the-line acceleration.

Both the Charger R/T and Charger Scat Pack come with a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. The R/T’s makes 420 horsepower and the Scat Pack’s high-output version produces 550 horsepower. That’s enough grunt to get the Scat Pack to 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds, which is several tenths quicker than both the 480-horsepower Mustang GT and 500-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse models we’ve tested. But we were underwhelmed by the Charger’s lengthy braking distances, and light steering with minimal feedback also makes it difficult to pinpoint the tires’ limit of grip in corners.

Although we tend to associate the name with muscle cars, the modern Mustang has been inching toward sports-car territory for years. That evolution is exemplified by the Dark Horse model, which is tuned for road courses rather than drag strips. The GT and Dark Horse deliver nimble handling, responsive straight-line performance, and massive stopping power. The Mustang’s V8 also sounds better and can be had with a manual transmission for greater driver engagement.

Winner: Mustang

Comfort and convenience

Without an adaptive suspension on the options sheet, the six-cylinder Charger models make do with a solid balance between ride quality and body control. Combined with a nicely calibrated throttle pedal, a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a hatchback-style rear liftgate that makes it easy to load and unload bulky cargo, this is a car that’s ultimately at its best when cruising or dispatching daily errands.

Technology is arguably where the Charger makes its strongest case, though. There’s no shortage of USB ports throughout the cabin, along with a wireless charging pad up front, and the 12.3-inch central touchscreen display offers sharp graphics, fast response, and a robust feature set. Dodge also earns bonus points for retaining physical controls for frequently used climate functions.

The level of comfort on offer in the Mustang really comes down to how it’s optioned. Both the GT and Dark Horse are available with adaptive suspensions that are tuned for performance, but the systems allow you to adjust ride stiffness on the fly. No matter how you option it, though, the Mustang’s comparatively svelte proportions equate to tight confines for rear passengers as well as limited cargo capacity.

On the tech front, the Mustang’s big 13.2-inch touchscreen gives its cabin a more contemporary vibe than the outgoing model’s, but all of the climate controls have been moved to this central display. This makes adjustments more cumbersome and distracting.

Winner: Charger

Features and value

With a starting price of $48,645 including destination, the Mustang GT comes in a few grand cheaper than the base 420-horsepower Charger R/T, which starts at $51,990. But stepping up to the Dark Horse requires a substantial outlay of $66,075, and tacking on options can easily push the price to over $70,000.

By contrast, the Charger Scat Pack has a starting price of $56,990, making it a compelling value for those who’re primarily concerned with straight-line performance and creature comforts. But if you’re not judicious with the options, the price can quickly rise into similar territory.

Winner: tie

Edmunds says

Dodge’s reimagined Charger offers turbocharged hustle, a spacious interior, and a level of modernity that its predecessor lacked. But it falls short of the Mustang GT and Dark Horse in a number of performance categories, and its six-cylinder powerplant simply cannot match the extroverted charisma of the Mustang’s V8. The Charger certainly has its virtues, but in this comparison, the Mustang is the clear winner.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

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